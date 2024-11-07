MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A perimeter was established in Miramar after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car and several subjects fled the scene.

Miramar Police arrived at the scene at the corner of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, an officer saw the stolen car in the area and when the people inside the car noticed that officers were waiting for them, they took off in the vehicle and crashed into another car.

After the car crash, the subjects fled on foot, prompting officers to set up a perimeter to search for them.

One person is in custody as police determine how many people remain on the loose.

An innocent bystander inside the crashed car suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



