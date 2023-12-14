COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two perfumes thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfumes in Coconut Creek.

Authorities are now seeking public assistance in identifying the two women who stole from a Sephora store at the Promenade Shops near Lyons and Wiles Road in Coconut Creek.

The thieves were seen hiding perfume boxes under their skirts before casually walking out.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward to aid in the identification of the suspects involved in the November incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.