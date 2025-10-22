MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A community of faith came together outside the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s facility in Miramar to hold a prayer service as part of a national movement to show support for migrant families.

7News cameras captured participants outside the Krome North Service Processing Center, located along along the 2800 block of Southwest 145th Street, as they prayed for immigrants in federal detention, Wednesday morning.

“Compassionate God, hear our prayers,” said a nun as she led participants in prayer.

“We are here today to lift up the human dignity of all immigrants and their families. All families are sacred,” said Ellie Hidalgo with the organization Discerning Deacons.

The prayer circle was part of a national campaign among Catholics and others that aims to call attention on what they say is a migrant crisis

“There’s ways of doing things, and there’s other ways of doing things, and what they’re doing somehow, they’re doing it partially OK, but the brutality is not necessary at all, and that’s my opinion,” said one of the participants, who identified himself as Raul.

“Cruel, it’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s like they have a quota that they have to meet, and they don’t care if they have family or if they leave behind kids that are by themselves,” said Silvia Muñoz with the Pedro Arrupe Jesuit Institute.

As the Trump administration continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants with operations across the country, participants at the prayer service indicated that some of their tactics are not humane.

“This is not saving America or making America great again. This is destroying America,” said Muñoz.

Some believe the Trump administration’s laser focus should be hard criminals.

“Somebody has broken the law — drugs or whatever, rapists — yeah, it’s OK to be deported, but a lot of people are just here trying to make a better living for themselves,” said Raul. “They just have no way of living where they’re living.”

Organizers told 7News they plan to return for another prayer service outside this ICE facility sometime in November.

