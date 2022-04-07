FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The judge and attorneys knew it would not be easy to seat a jury for the penalty phase of the Parkland shooter.

Only a few days into the search for a jury, and 7News had a glimpse, Thursday, of just how tough the task has become.

It has been three days into jury selection for the trial of the self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Hundreds of potential jurors came through the courtroom each day, most of whom said there’s “no way” they could commit to a trial that could potentially last six months.

“I’m going through a divorce, I’m about to be a single mother. I am the only one providing for my son, and I’m also a full time student,” said a female juror.

Cruz murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School, four years ago. He’s already pleaded guilty.

The attempt to find 12 people who do not know that is not even a consideration.

“Although you may be familiar with the case, you will not be excused merely for that reason alone,” said Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

The court is looking for 12 people – plus eight alternates – who don’t have an opinion on what his punishment should be, and there are only two options.

“The punishment is either life in prison without the possibility of parole or death,” said Scherer.

Sixty at a time, the judge explained what’s being asked of a potential juror.

“If you’re selected to serve, we anticipate the trial will begin May 31st, again, the Tuesday after Memorial Day, and your service will continue through the months of June, July, August and September,” said Scherer.

The trial would run through the entire summer and into hurricane season.

“If your service will cause you hardship or extreme inconvenience, you will be excused,” said Scherer.

In each screening, most asked to be excused.

“We have a small family business. There’s only three of us, and what I do they don’t do. It would cripple our business,” said a woman.

“In the summer months I’m a caretaker of my two grandsons,” said a grandfather.

“Are you a business owner?” said Scherer.

“No, but the people I work for are decent, but four months would be a lot to ask,” said a man.

After every few jurors spoke, the reasons to be excused became bizarre.

“I have my sugar daddy that I see everyday,” said another woman.

“I’m sorry? OK, I’m not exactly sure what you’re talking about,” said Scherer.

“Well, I’m married, and I have my sugar daddy, and I see him everyday,” said the woman.

“So being here would be a hardship for you or an extreme inconvenience for you. Is that correct?” said Scherer.

“Very inconvenient,” said the woman.

“All right, ma’am, thank you. You’re excused,” said Scherer.

Other reasons that were presented to Scherer included pregnancy, staying home with children and more.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.