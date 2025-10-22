PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines woman reunited with the medical team and therapy dog who saved her life after suffering multiple heart attacks.

It was an emotional moment as 39-year-old Priscila reunited with the team at Memorial Hospital West, who refused to give up on her after a large blood clot triggered three cardiac arrests earlier in the year.

“We celebrate the strength, courage and unwavering spirit of Priscilla, who stared down a life-threatening, near fatal illness and came through with grace and determination,” said Dr. Daniel Mayer.

Her doctors worked for more than half an hour trying to get a pulse, eventually reviving her.

She suffered several organ failures, including liver and respiratory failure, and was put on dialysis.

Eventually, she fell into a prolonged coma.

“I knew I didn’t have much time as my ability to breathe was worsening by the minute, and I didn’t know what was going to happen next,” said Priscilla.

Doctors were unable to sugarcoat her odds, telling her family she was looking at a 10% chance of survival.

“I remember updating your family in the waiting room with my colleague…we’re delivering really rough news,” said Mayer. “Things looked bad.”

That’s when a miracle happened.

The hospital brought a therapy dog into her room.

Priscilla, still in a coma, reached her hand out to pet the dog.

“As a huge dog lover, this gave me all the motivation to reach out to her as much as possible,” said Priscilla.

The remarkable moment spurred on the beginning of her recovery.

Months later, she’s returned to her normal life.

“Couple months ago, I came back to the ER as my mind was playing tricks on me, I prefer to be on the safe side. After imaging and blood work, I was informed that my lungs were 100% clear,” said Priscilla. “I was informed that my heart sounds great, my blood work looks good as if nothing ever happened.”

Her story of recovery inspiring everyone who helped her along the way.

“Priscilla, your journey throughout ICU has been nothing short of inspiring. You faced moments of pain, uncertainty and fear. Yet you never gave up,” said Mayer.

In an emotional message, Priscilla praised the heroic efforts from the medical staff.

“There are a lot of doctors in the world but if I can say one thing, it’s be like Dr. Mayer,” said Priscilla.

She also thanked the dog who helped turned around her long odds and fight for another chance to live.

“This celebration is not just about overcoming illness, it’s about the life you continue to live, and the light to continue to shine. We are so proud of you and honored to walk this journey with you,” said Mayer.

