PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had a birthday bash celebrating another trip around the sun.

Elvira Torres, who turned 108 years old this year, had a special celebration of life. She celebrated her birthday at Cano Health in Pembroke Pines. Her family says they’re amazed by the milestone.

“It’s incredible,” said Torres’ daughter, Santa Castro. “It’s amazing to see her at this age, and it is healthy and strong.”

“We’re very grateful for this celebration, and because it’s a very significant number, you know 108, God has blessed her with good health,” said Torres’ granddaugther, Ligia Castro.

Torres was born in 1914 in Honduras and hasn’t always had an easy life. At 10 years old, she became an orphan and was separated from her siblings. She worked multiple jobs to survive.

Later, tragedy struck again when she lost four of her children. Despite that, Torres has overcome her hardships with a smile. That optimism is one of the secrets to her long life.

“Eat well, healthy and sleep, and no stress. Never,” said Santa Castro.

Torres’ daughter said she is grateful to spend time with her mother and see her in full health.

