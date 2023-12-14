PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An after-school counselor at Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary FSU Campus was arrested after police searched his residence, Wednesday. Authorities said rthey discovered numerous explicit images and videos depicting children aged 3 to 14.

Douglas Jing Chin, 21, has his employment immediately suspended after he was arrested.

Chin now faces multiple felony charges for the possession of child pornography.

In a release, the Pembroke Pines Police Department stated that they are committed to protecting all members of our community, especially children.

Investigators said there is no evidence that Chin had inappropriate contact with the students he took care of at the school, but they encourage parents to speak to their children to discuss the matter.

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to Mr. Douglas J. Chin is urged to contact lead Detective Ralph Rienzo with the Special Victims Unit at rrienzo@ppines.com or direct office line 954-743-1616.

Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary FSU Campus is offering services to any parent or student who may need to speak with a school counselor or student assistance program therapist. Please contact 954-499-4244 for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.