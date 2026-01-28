PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines property manager has been accused of forging signatures on hundreds of homeowner’s association checks and legal documents to unlawfully receive nearly $600,000 in payments.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 38-year-old Michael Curtis forged signatures on more than 350 checks and legal documents pertaining to the homeowner’s association at the Windmill Lakes Condominium Community between 2021 and 2025.

Detectives say they found a scheme to steal association funds while conducting a multi-year fraud investigation following complaints from homeowners.

In one instance, detectives found an insurance payment intended for hurricane disaster relief that included a management fee to be paid to Curtis. Further evidence showed Curtis fabricated management fees totaling $46,000 that were beyond the eligible payment, according to the incident report.

The entire investigation determine that Curtis unlawfully obtained nearly $600,000 in payments, and detectives believe other unauthorized payments could bring that total to more than $1 million.

Curtis turned himself in at the Broward County Jail. He’s been charged with grand theft and two counts of Criminal Use of Personal Identifiable Information.

