PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing domestic disturbance turned violent on Sunday, July 30, as the Pembroke Pines Police Department responded to a distress call at a residence located in the area of NW 88 Avenue & NW 8th Street.

The incident involved 24-year-old Debra Elena Whiteman, who is 39-weeks pregnant and reportedly attempted to terminate her pregnancy over the past two to three months using pills, alcohol and self-inflicted harm to her stomach.

The situation escalated further when an argument erupted between Whiteman and the child’s father, regarding her actions. In a shocking turn of events, Whiteman allegedly stabbed him while he was asleep in his bedroom. A family member intervened and disarmed the suspect before contacting the police.

Emergency medical services rushed to the scene and promptly transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the attack.

Debra Elena Whiteman was subsequently taken into custody by the authorities and faces serious charges in connection with the disturbing incident. The Pembroke Pines Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to understand the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempted termination of the pregnancy and the violent attack.

