All clear after Pembroke Pines Police evacuate Walmart for possible gas leak

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have given the all clear after a Walmart on 12800 Pines Boulevard was evacuated due to a possible gas leak in the vicinity.
The store is once again open for business, Wednesday.
Customers were evacuated from the store as a precaution but have since been allowed back in.
The Walmart was reopened for business by 2:45 p.m.
“There were no hazards detected,” noted police in a tweet.
