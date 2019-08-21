All clear after Pembroke Pines Police evacuate Walmart for possible gas leak

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have given the all clear after a Walmart on 12800 Pines Boulevard was evacuated due to a possible gas leak in the vicinity.

The store is once again open for business, Wednesday.

Customers were evacuated from the store as a precaution but have since been allowed back in.

UPDATE: Walmart (12800 Pines Boulevard) is being reopened for business. There were no hazards detected. https://t.co/cJ97UPk9Um — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 21, 2019

The Walmart was reopened for business by 2:45 p.m.

“There were no hazards detected,” noted police in a tweet.

