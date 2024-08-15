PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 53-year-old woman, who was last seen near Century Village on Wednesday evening.

Ana Lucia Casares, who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, has not been seen since leaving her residence on foot.

Casares, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 105 pounds, was last seen wearing red pants, a grey jacket, and carrying a green and yellow handbag. She has brown hair and is diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.

According to police, Casares made suicidal threats before departing from her home.

Have you seen Ana Lucia Casares? Officers are currently looking for Ana, near Century Village, as she may be suffering from a mental health crisis. If you see her, please contact us immediately. pic.twitter.com/scguI9rQLS — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 15, 2024

Casares also suffers from epilepsy and has not been taking her medication.

Officers are urging anyone with information on Casares’ whereabouts to contact Detective Pinzon at 954-873-4909.

Authorities stress the importance of locating Casares as soon as possible, given her medical conditions and the potential danger she may be in.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.