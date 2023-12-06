PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspected porch pirate on camera in the Treasure Sound neighborhood.

According to police. the man was captured on surveillance footage stealing packages from a home and placing the stolen items inside a newer model dark gray Honda Civic.

▶ Contact Detective Stogner at 954-431-2225 or cstogner@ppines.com with any info (Case PPPD23OFF068495). pic.twitter.com/4aOcYX0ICM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 6, 2023

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Stogner at 954-431-2225 or cstogner@ppines.com.

