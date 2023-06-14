PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Pembroke Pines are seeking the public’s help in identifying a package thief who was captured on surveillance cameras.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of NW 98th Way and NW 16th Court. The suspect, who fled the area in a newer model black sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, remains at large.

NEED TO ID: Do you recognize this package thief who was caught camera in the area of NW 98th Way & NW 16th Court? He fled the area in a newer model black sedan (possibly a Nissan Maxima). Contact Detective Abbey at 954-743-1267 or cabbey@ppines.com with any information. pic.twitter.com/AdzhjQrDVs — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 14, 2023

The Pembroke Pines Police Department has released footage of the incident, urging community members to come forward with any information that could aid in identifying the individual responsible for the theft.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Abbey, who is leading the investigation, at 954-743-1267 or via email at cabbey@ppines.com.

