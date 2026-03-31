PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police officers are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

Detectives said Faustino Betancourt was last seen in the area of 10181 Pines Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants and a red baseball hat.

Faustino is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and known to walk to shopping plazas to socialize.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 954-431-2200.

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