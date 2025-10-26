PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who disappeared Friday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Donald Pink was last seen near his home in the area of Southwest 102nd Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.

Investigators said Pink was wearing shorts and an orange soccer jersey when he went missing. He has been diagnosed with dementia and sundown syndrome and requires daily medication.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2225.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.