PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 32-year-old man who escaped from custody at South Florida State Hospital around midnight.

Jeremiah Garza is a white male, and stands at 5’9″ with shoulder-length dark hair and was seen wearing a red and black striped shirt, camouflage pants and a brown coat.

Officers are searching for escaped prisoner Jeremiah Garza, who was last seen at South Florida State Hospital at 12AM last night. He is a 32-year old white male, 5'9" w/ shoulder length dark hair; last seen wearing a red & black striped shirt, camouflage pants and brown coat.

1/ pic.twitter.com/zTMbKYHVnv — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 16, 2023

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Garza is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and residents should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.