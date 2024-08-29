PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are searching for 17-year-old Trannel Hall and her 1-year-old daughter, Octavia Hall.

According to police, Trannell left Children’s Harbor, located at 19410 SW 58 Place, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 16 with her daughter.

Authorities believe Trannel and Octavia may be with 33-year-old Jeffery Ryan Stephen in Broward County, possibly in areas such as Lauderhill, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, or Coral Springs.

They were last seen in a gray Lexus SUV.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call police.

