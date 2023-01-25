PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a repeat vandal.

The man spray-painted an electrical box and multiple banks across the city with graffiti, Monday morning.

The banks affected were Wells Fargo and Bank of America, located along Pines Boulevard and North University Drive.

Surveillance cameras captured a white suspect wearing a black beanie, face mask and black jacket.

The damage to property charges range from misdemeanor to felony levels.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Detective Aner Gonzalez at 954-431-2225 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 when calling Crime Stoppers.

