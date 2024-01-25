PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - After three days of investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred in Pembroke Pines, police have concluded that the allegations made by a 17-year-old woman were false.

The teenager said she was assaulted in the area of 1400 S. Flamingo Road after 8 p.m. Sunday when a 20- to 30-year-old man approached her, but detectives released a statement on Thursday saying it never happened.

In an email sent to 7News, Pembroke Pines Police Department stated, “The 17-year-old female admitted to detectives that she fabricated the story. Investigators confirmed that there is no suspect at large regarding this incident, and there are no safety concerns for our community.”

Officials said they are now focusing on providing their resources and services to the young woman who made these false claims. Police said any updates to this case will be released as the public.

