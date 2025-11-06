PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department revealed a new cruiser designed that will help fuel kids’ creativity.

The department debuted their new Youth Engagement vehicle, Thursday.

The car features artwork made by students from several schools across the city.

The passenger side also features an interactable design that kids can color on and mirrors that allow children to see themselves as police officers.

