PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a purr-fect rescue, with an even better ending.

According to an Instagram post on Thursday, Pembroke Pines Police officer heard a wounded animal while helping with a traffic stop in Miramar.

He soon found a kitten between 3 and 4 weeks old that had been abandoned inside a spider infested bush on Pembroke Road.

Despite his cat allergies, the officer took it home and named it “Miramar.”

He nursed the feline back to health and even helped it find a loving new home.

