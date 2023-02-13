DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral will be held for a Pembroke Pines police officer who died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Charles Herring was riding his motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a tree, throwing him off his bike; he died at the hospital.

The 54-year-old officer was a 21-year veteran of the force and was the first officer in the history of the Pembroke Pines Police Department to pass away in the line of duty.

A memorial service was held on Friday night.

Herring is remembered as a kind, genuine person who leaves behind four children.

A private funeral service will be held for family, friends, the extended Pembroke Pines Police Department, Pembroke Pines Fire Department and City of Pembroke Pines family, and others who personally knew or was close to the motorman and his loved ones at Fred Hunters Funeral Home at 6301 Taft St. on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.