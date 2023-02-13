DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral will be held on Monday for a Pembroke Pines police officer who died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Charles Herring was riding his motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a tree, throwing him off his bike; he died at the hospital.

The 54-year-old officer was a 21-year veteran of the force and was the first officer in the history of the Pembroke Pines Police Department to pass away in the line of duty.

A memorial service was held on Friday night.

Herring is remembered as a kind, genuine person who leaves behind four children.

At 10 a.m., private funeral services will be at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Davie.

