PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a missing patient who left a psychiatric facility in Pembroke Pines has been located.

Pembroke Pines Police said McGraw-Spears left Citrus Health, located at 8400 S Palm Dr., Wednesday morning. At around 1 p.m., Wednesday, authorities said he was located.

Juwan McGraw-Spears, a 17-year-old black male, stands at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 122 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweat suit.

UPDATE: Juwan McGraw-Spears has been safely located by officers. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/XHbQuOLnqd — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 28, 2024

According to Pembroke Pines Police, McGraw-Spears is reported to have psychosis and has the potential to display violent behavior.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

