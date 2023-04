PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department found a ferret at their East Police Headquarters and they are asking the public for help in finding its owner.

On Wednesday morning, they tweeted about the furry find asking people if they lost their ferret.

Random question for a Wednesday morning: Did anyone misplace their ferret? This little guy was found behind our East PD Headquarters (9500 Pines Boulevard) and is obviously someone's pet. Please contact 954-431-2200 if they are yours. pic.twitter.com/0vNfDOU7za — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 26, 2023

If this ferret belongs to you contact 954-431-2200.

