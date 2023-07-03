PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman reported missing from Pembroke Pines has been located.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Marie Sonie Dessources, 60, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red blouse and black skirt.

Marie is diagnosed with Schizoaffective, Bipolar Disorder and may have dementia and travels by bus.

Concerned citizens who have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marie Sonie Dessources are urged to contact the local authorities at 954-431-2200.

