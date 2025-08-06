PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The safety of North Perry Airport is on the agenda for city commissioners in Pembroke Pines following multiple incidents in the area, including the most recent one, when a pilot made an emergency landing by the Florida Everglades.

The pilot had taken off from North Perry less than 30 minutes before he had to nose dive into some bushes on Tuesday.

Audio recorded from inside the aircraft captured the tense moments as the pilot looked for a good place to land.

“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday (unintelligible)… we are looking for the, uh, roads here,” said the pilot.

“There’s no airport near you but, it’s by the Everglades, can you, uh maybe find a dirt road?” said the tower operator.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m looking, I’m looking, I’m doing the best,” said the pilot.

Luckily, the two people on board walked away unharmed.

On Wednesday, commissioners will formally consider asking Broward County to look into the recent incidents and take action to protect the residents around the airport.

The meeting comes three weeks after neighbors saved a family of four in a plane that had just gone down in a Pines neighborhood, just east of the airport.

“We are trying to get them out the plane, trying to get them out the plane,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Boca Raton Police Detective Scott Hanley was one of those who helped rescue the family.

“It was smoking, fire,” he said.

Hanley told 7News he had been visiting family in the neighborhood when the plane crashed.

“Anytime that four people can walk away from a crash like that, it’s amazing,” he said.

But city officials say these accidents are happening with alarming frequency. Speaking to 7News on Tuesday night, the city’s mayor, Angelo Castillo, said enough is enough.

“We’ve had deaths, we’ve had serious injuries, we’ve had houses hit; enough is enough,” he said.

The City of Pembroke Pines has compiled a list of 42 incidents over five years, from fatal crashes to mechanical mishaps.

“We are asking them to take safety seriously and to stop making excuses,” said Castillo.

When asked by 7News if he wants North Perry Airport to close, Castillo said, “I want safety at this airport.”

City commissioners will also honor the neighbors who helped rescued the family of four in Pembroke Pines.

