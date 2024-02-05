PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A musical encounter between a little boy and a Pembroke Pines police officer took place this weekend as they combined their musical talents for a dynamic duo.

Officer Jorel Rivas, a member of the department’s honor guard, said the little boy called on him as he entered La Carreta restaurant in Pembroke Pines to get a coffee.

“I saw this little boy there. He was smiling right away and he said ‘Oh, police, police!'” said Rivas.

The little boy loves police officers but he also loves his violin.

“He loves the violin, he learns every day, one hour,” said Laura Nino, the little boy’s mother.

But to the preschooler’s surprise, Officer Rivas is also a musician and that day, he was carrying his trumpet.

“Everybody was excited. They started clapping. He was happy. I mean, every song that he played, he always had this big, bright smile,” said Rivas.

The two began playing their instruments to the tune of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

But another star that was aligning for these two: their names.

The little boy’s name is Bruce Wayne, also known as the DC Comic Batman. The officer’s name is Jorel, which is the name of Superman’s dad in the DC Comics Universe.

“My name is from Superman, he’s Superman’s dad, Jor-el, and I named my son Kal-El because that’s Superman’s name,” said Rivas.

It was a serendipitous meeting for both Rivas and Wayne, Superman and Batman, to meet at this restaurant.

“Me, being a parent, I’m always big on trying to look positive for the kids, be a good role model for them. My biggest takeaway is just being there for them and letting them know that if there is any need for help or anything, that we are there for them, no matter what, that’s our job. That’s what we do,” said Rivas.

Following their surprise musical duet, Rivas gave Wayne a goodie bag to take home, an end to a day that Wayne will be remembering for some time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.