PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines man is speaking out after his truck was stolen from his home overnight. The whole incident was captured on his surveillance cameras.

The victim, Victor Pumo, said his Ford F-250 truck was parked outside his driveway when it was stolen on Tuesday, just before 2:30 a.m.

“It was parked right here where with this rent-a-car is now,” Pumo said. “So I’m working the auto remote in the garage and I don’t hear the alarm when I click it, and I clicked it again and didn’t beep, I said, ‘Oh, no,’ and then I opened the door to see that empty driveway.”

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects getting out of a white Mercedes Benz as they approached Pumo’s truck.

The alleged crooks didn’t simply get onto Pumo’s property and steal the truck, they also surveyed the area as they drove up and down the street in their car.

“They acted like they owned the place,” Pumo said.

During the theft, one of the suspects was seen standing near the truck as he appeared to wait for his accomplice to hack into the truck by using an electronic tablet that he was holding.

Once the suspects were able to gain access to the truck, the truck’s alarm went off.

“You work hard for nice things then people who are too lazy to get a job, they want to come and do this for a living,” Pumo said. “Lucky for them, I didn’t hear them.”

Pumo told 7News that his vehicle was locked and has no idea how they were able to break into it.

“Good thing we’re in good hands with Allstate,” Pumo said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.