PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in November 2023 to a series of violent crimes.

Edmanuel Victoria, 29 faced two counts of armed bank robbery, one count of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the United States Department of Justice said in a news release.

According to the DOJ, on March 29, 2023, he walked into a bank, brandishing a black pistol, and handed a note to a bank teller demanding money. The teller handed over approximately $2,650, and Victoria fled the scene.

On June 5, 2023, authorities said that Victoria carjacked a black Nissan Altima at gunpoint. Two days later, on June 7, 2023, he attempted another armed bank robbery, stealing a currency bag from an armored truck company employee. Victoria fled the scene in the stolen Nissan Altima.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and FBI agents located and arrested Victoria after the second attempted bank robbery.

