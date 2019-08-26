Pembroke Pines man fatally shoots 3 family members, self, injures daughter

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man opened fire on his family, leaving three people dead and a child hurt in a Pembroke Pines home before he took his own life.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the Grand Palms community along the 1600 block of Southwest 156th Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

“A 911 call was generated to the 911 Communications Center from a female adult who was screaming in Spanish,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner. “Unfortunately, the call was disconnected before a 911 call taker was able to identify an exact address for police service.”

Last night officers responded to the 1600 Block of SW 156 Ave ref a subject threatening to kill his family & himself. Multiple deceased victims were discovered upon arrival. One victim is being treated in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. ➡️ https://t.co/y9APl1c03T pic.twitter.com/7UTgq6rEM7 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 26, 2019

Officials were eventually able to identify the home in the Grove Estates subdivision.

“Once members of the Pembroke Pines Police SWAT team were able to make forced entry, four deceased victims were identified,” said Feiner.

Investigators said the gunman, identified as Pablo Colon Jr., killed his wife, their 3-year-old daughter and his mother-in-law. Colon also wounded the deceased child’s twin sister.

“At this time, detectives assigned to the case have not established a motive. It remains under investigation,” said Feiner, “and it is a determinating factor that the suspect did not leave any type of note or any type of evidence.”

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transported the surviving child to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neighbors in the area said the community was large, with about 1,000 homes, and is usually quiet.

“I’ve lived here for about 14 years,” said resident Jorge Cantero. “This is a very, very peaceful community, and we are very proud of the neighbors, the management, our own security and roving patrol. We are very attentive on what’s going on in this community, and this is a shock.”

“Wow, I’ve never heard of anything like that here, and I’ve been here for probably close to 15 years,” said Grand Palms resident Paul Cherman.

Cantero said the man is most likely someone he’s seen around before.

“People walking around, biking with their children, taking them for walks, and it’s possible I may have come across him,” he said.

The surviving victim has since been released from the hospital and is staying with family members.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.