PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor, online solicitation to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child, and traveling to meet a minor, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Saul Alfonso Silva Valecillos, 39, was taken into custody on July 8 after attempting to meet the juvenile victim for a sexual encounter at a shopping plaza. The arrest followed an investigation into an incident that occurred on June 30 at Silva Valecillos’ residence located at 15650 SW 12th St.

According to a police report, the juvenile victim attended a party at Silva Valecillos’ home. During the event, the victim consumed alcohol and moved to a bedroom to sleep.

“Soon after, Silva Valecillos entered the bedroom and performed oral sex on the juvenile victim without his consent,” read a media release. “When the juvenile victim recognized what was occurring, he opposed Valecillos, pushed his way out of the room, and immediately left the residence. Once the juvenile victim reported the incident to his parents, they contacted the police.”

Further investigation revealed that Silva Valecillos had communicated with the victim after the incident, requesting sexually explicit photos and arranging to meet for another encounter.

“Silva Valecillos traveled to a shopping plaza for what he believed was a meeting with the juvenile victim but instead was taken into custody,” said detectives in the media release.

Investigators have not found evidence of additional inappropriate contact between Silva Valecillos and other children. However, parents or guardians who believe their child may have encountered Silva Valecillos are urged to contact Detective Ralph Rienzo with the Special Victims Unit at rrienzo@ppines.com or 954-743-1616.

The investigation remains ongoing.

