PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus just couldn’t wait until Christmas Eve to come to South Florida, and he got a little help from firefighters in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue teamed up with Santa Claus this week to bring holiday cheer to the community.

Neighbors reached out to the city and asked Santa and his elves to stop by and deliver gifts to the children.

Their parents even offered to pitch in, since Santa is busy this time of year, and bought the gifts for him. Old St. Nick nevertheless showed up with the fire department to deliver them.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.