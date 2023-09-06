PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a single-family house fire on Wednesday morning that left 2 residents displaced.

Around 6 a.m., crews arrived at the home, located at 8400 NW 7th St., engulfed in flames while thick smoke escaped from the back. Fire officials immediately worked to extinguish the flames.

Fire rescue officials said the fire originated in the rear patio area of the residence, eventually spreading to the attic space. This caused extensive damage to the rear of the structure and portions of the roof.

Crews were able to stop the spread of the blaze and search for further damages. No injuries or hazards were reported, said the fire rescue team.

As a result of the fire’s destructive impact, the Red Cross has stepped in to assist the two individuals who reside at the affected home. Displacement became necessary due to the extent of the damage.

While firefighters continue to maintain a presence at the scene, the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

