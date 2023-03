PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Fire Department extinguished a house fire located along 11th Court and Northwest 77th Way, Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Pembroke Pines Police, everyone inside the house was evacuated safely.

UPDATE 2: The fire has been safely extinguished by PPFD. The structure is being assessed at this time. The roadway will be reopened once the scene is cleared.



No injuries were reported. https://t.co/nKZoTRA8OF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 29, 2023

Video footage of the aftermath captured smoke as the blaze cleared out.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

