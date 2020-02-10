Pembroke Pines Dillard’s shoplifter caught on camera

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing over $304 in merchandise from Dillard’s.

The shoplifting occurred at the Dillard’s in Pembroke Lakes Mall, Monday.

Surveillance footage from inside the store showed the subject looking around the men’s section before walking out with the stolen items, which were concealed in a plastic bag.

Police describe the subject as a heavyset male in his 20s, with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding this shoplifting and recognize the subject, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.