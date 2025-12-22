PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital following a crash in Pembroke Pines that led to a traffic closure, toppled a light pole and flooded part of a roadway, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, two vehicles got into an accident near the intersection of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 76th Avenue, just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said one hit the electrical pole, while the other hit a fire hydrant. First responders had to pull one person trapped inside their vehicle.

Paramedics transported the injured victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as trauma alerts.

Back at the scene, police said, the impact caused the electrical pole to fall across the roadway, as well as flooding along the road, including at a nearby shopping plaza on Pines Boulevard, due to the fire hydrant being hit.

Westbound and southbound traffic remains blocked as of 11 a.m. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

