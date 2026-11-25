PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pembroke Pines issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents after a bad break.

The notice was issued to residents in the area of Northwest 15th Court, between North Hiatus Road and Northwest 113th Way.

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo said the notice is the result of a 2-inch watermain break that occurred on Wednesday. He added that the order impacts approximately 40 homes.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil water before drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth, or using it for food preparation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.