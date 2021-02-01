Pembroke Park store owner says vandal spray-painted swastikas because of Trump support

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is speaking out after, he said, a vandal with a spray can targeted his business because he supports former President Donald Trump.

Rob Raymond, the owner of Dr’s Toy Store in Pembroke Park, said he came to his medical equipment business on Monday to find symbols of hate spray-painted on the walls.

“There were three huge swastikas: one over here, one on that side of the building and one over on the end,” he said, “and then it said, ‘Convict Trump!'”

Pictures of the defaced building show the vandal also spray-painted the word “Nazi.”

A life-size stand of the 45th U.S. president is displayed near the entrance of the store.

“I support Trump, so I don’t know. I don’t think a lot of people really like Trump, so I’m just surprised,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the subject, seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, approaching the business late Sunday night.

“Unless we get law and order under our control, what the [expletive] is next?” said Raymond.

The words and swastikas have since been painted over.

7News cameras showed Trump flags in the dumpster.

Raymond said he is scouring through his surveillance video looking for clues, as Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate.

The business owner said he is not certain whether or not the vandal will be caught.

“I’m sure that they could get other cameras along here if they spent the time, but will they? I don’t think so,” said Raymond. “To me, it’s just a pattern of what’s going on.”

Investigators are contacting nearby businesses to see if there is additional surveillance video that possibly captured the subject’s car or a better image of him.

