PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular park for recreational vehicles is closing for good, and it’s a move that’s giving those who live there little time to react.

A Christian network has only given some residents a two-week notice to move.

Just west of Interstate 95, on Pembroke Road, in Pembroke Park, sits a sleepy trailer park, and for decades it’s been a mix of snow birds and permanent residents, most of whom split their time between lakeside back porches and tricycles, but it’s a ride that’s about to end.

Everyone has been told they have to leave.

“I have to go with my family at 68 years old. I have nowhere to go, but I have no choice. What else am I going to do? Be out on the street and be homeless? That’s not going to happen,” said Raymond Lopez.

“Everything we have we put into these trailers, and now it’s going to be taken away,” said Fernando Acuna.

For Acuna and his family they’re losing the only thing they’ve ever known.

“We have no plan, work as much as possible, gather as much money as possible, hope that someone gives us a decent amount of money for the trailer we have,” said Acuna.

His family moved here from Ecuador. They had nothing, and the trailer is all they could afford. Just last year, they were able to buy one of the bigger homes in the park, and like so many others, they will have to leave it behind.

They bought it for $50,000 and have to be out by November.

“Our life’s savings is in this home,” said Acuna.

A woman spent $8,000 on a trailer just two weeks ago. She too has until November.

“Tuesday, we were notified that the park is closing,” said a resident in a khaki cap.

Others have less time. Nancy Sanderson has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and has to be out by April.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have to leave,” said Sanderson.

The park is owned by Trinity Broadcasting Network – a Christian organization. Their letter to residents said only that “Lakeside Park Estates is closing permanently.”

Which has put those who live in the community in a tough spot, some of whom are clinging to a prayer.

“I kinda have faith that everything will be OK. I’ll trust God,” said Sanderson.

7News has contacted Trinity for a comment and at this time has not heard back.

Families at Lakeside Park Estates have created a GoFundMe in hopes of donations.

To donate, click here.

