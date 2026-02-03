PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a string of car burglaries in a Pembroke Park community that led police to arrest one man who was captured on surveillance video in one of the break-ins, leaving residents searching for answers.

According to Pembroke Park Police, the crime occurred along the 4800 block of Southwest 41st Street during the early morning hours of Monday.

The security footage shows the suspect as he moved from car to car, at one point shining a flashlight into a sedan in the parking lot.

On Tuesday, 7News captured the damaged cars following the burglary spree.

One victim, Mark Hampton, said he has a forgiving attitude toward the subjects.

“I’m a giving guy, so I feel like if he was hurting for money, if he needed something, I would have figured out a way to actually help him,” he said.

Hampton showed 7News how he saw one of the crooks checking out his black Chevy Suburban from the passenger side, at around 2 a.m.

“What I seen was this, I just seen this,” said Hampton as he gestured toward the interior of his car.

Hampton said he yelled at the man, and when the thief ran off, he and his 25-year-old nephew sprinted after them.

“That’s when I called the police, while we were pursuing him,” said Hampton.

Officers found 26-year-old Harlins Valeur, but investigators said there was no sign of the $4,000 in cash or other valuables stolen from the Suburban, or of any of his alleged accomplices captured on camera.

The same morning, someone broke into Nay McClam’s car. Her mom, Sakia Young, said the burglars tried everything to gain access.

“It looks like they tried to break her front window, and when it didn’t break, they went to the back window, and broke the glass right over my grandson’s car seat,” said Young.

Young said the perpetrators ultimately didn’t steal anything from the car, but they left the parking spaces littered with broken glass.

“It’s really disrespectful. It’s inconsiderate, and it’s senseless,” said Young.

Now the two neighbors are commiserating over what happened to them, and they hope everyone else responsible will be caught.

“Unfortunately, these types of people exist in a world, and we just have to do what we can to do the best we can to manage that, you know,” said Hampton.

Valeur appeared in bond court on Tuesday, and a judge found probable cause for the charges. The suspect bonded out of jail early Wednesday morning.

If you have any information on these car break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

