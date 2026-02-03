PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating nine car burglaries in a Pembroke Park community that led police to arrest one man in connection to one of the break-ins, leaving residents upset and searching for answers.

According to Pembroke Park Police, the crime occurred along the 4800 block of Southwest 41st Street during the early morning hours of Monday.

The security footage shows an individual as he moved from car to car, at one point appearing to shine a flashlight into a sedan in the parking lot as he digs around in the vehicles.

On Tuesday, 7News captured the damaged cars following the burglary spree.

One victim, Mark Hampton, showed 7News the interior of his black Chevy Suburban.

“My pistol was inside of this little console, which was [what] they grabbed out of here,” he said.

Hampton said he saw a person snooping around his SUV from the passenger side, then stealing his property, at around 2 a.m.

“Maybe 10 credit cards, about $4,000 in cash, a cellphone, I had my passport,” he said.

Hampton said he yelled at the man, and when the thief ran off, he and his nephew sprinted after them.

“We immediately just ran down the stairs and started chasing him,” he said. “That’s when I called the police, while we were pursuing him.”

One of Hampton’s neighbors, Sakia Young, said her daughter’s car was also targeted.

“It looks like they tried to break her front window, and when it didn’t break, they went to the back window and broke the glass right over my grandson’s car seat,” said Young.

Fortunately, Young said, nothing was stolen, but the parking spaces was left littered with broken glass.

“It’s really disrespectful. It’s inconsiderate, and it’s senseless,” she said.

Police said their investigation pointed them to 25-year-old Harlins Valeur, whom they found to be in possession of some of the stolen items and a black ski mask.

He appeared before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman on Tuesday.

“You are charged with one count [of] burglary of a conveyance,” the judge said to the suspect.

Detectives found enough evidence to tie him to Hampton’s case, as they continue to investigate the eight other burglaries.

“Unfortunately, these types of people exist in a world, and we just have to do what we can to do the best we can to manage that, you know,” said Hampton.

As for Hampton, he said he has a forgiving attitude.

“I’m a giving guy, so I feel like if he was hurting for money, if he needed something, I would have figured out a way to actually help him,” he said.

Velour’s bond was set at $3,500. He bonded out of jail early Wednesday morning.

Police are looking into whether or not he was working with an accomplice.

If you have any information on these car break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

