PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered man who disappeared after leaving a care facility in Pembroke Park earlier this week.

Authorities said Vienvenido Munoz Escobar, 66, was last seen on Tuesday around The Plaza, located at 3535 SW 52nd Avenue.

He had been transported there by Memorial Regional Hospital, but after exiting the bus, he walked away from the property and was last observed heading north on SW 52nd Avenue.

***MISSING PERSON***



Please help us to locate Mr. Vienvenido Munoz Escobar. pic.twitter.com/7BENO3qmWw — Pembroke Park Police (@PembrokeParkPD) August 21, 2025

Escobar is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and carrying two plastic bags.

Police said Escobar suffers from mental health conditions and memory loss and does not have access to his prescribed medications, making him endangered.

He has also used multiple aliases in the past, including Vienuenido Escobar, Bienvenido Munoz and Bieneido Escobar, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Pembroke Park Police Detective Reinaldo Casas at 954-640-5048 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.