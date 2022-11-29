PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition.

According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard.

The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds of ammunition stolen from the Town of Pembroke Park, as well as other areas.

In the storage unit, police found a large cache of ammunition as well as a brick of white putty substance.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Broward Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was contacted and confirmed the existence of an explosive substance, including a unknown secondary device.

BSO Bomb Squad removed the items.

The Pembroke Park PD is now coordinating a joint press conference regarding this case, which involves multiple jurisdictions.

No other information has been shared, and a date for the press conference has not been set.





