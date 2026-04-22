PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Park Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for missing 14-year-old, Deauna Wooley.

She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a white shirt and pink shorts.

Police issued a “be on the lookout for the child,” who’s believed to have runaway.

A witness told officers they spotted Wooley talking to a male subject wearing a red hooded sweatshirt Mc Tyre Park off of 3501 SW 56th Avenue in West Park.

Witnesses also indicated that they saw the two walking northbound on SW 56th Avenue.

Wooley’s family said that this is the first time she has run away, as there was no disturbance at home.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Pembroke Park Police Department at 954-374-8639.

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