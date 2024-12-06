PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of deliberately striking a woman with his vehicle in an attempted murder near a Pembroke Park gas station in September.

Kristopher Keith Roman, 29, was taken into custody following an investigation into the Sept. 2 incident at the Orion Gasoline Station, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:24 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive with multiple traumatic injuries. The individual was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, surveillance footage captured Roman accelerating his 2022 light blue Honda Accord toward the victim, striking her intentionally. Further evidence, including witness statements and cell tower data, confirmed Roman’s presence at the scene.

Police revealed that days after the incident, Roman filed a delayed stolen vehicle report and had the vehicle repossessed.

The Pembroke Park Police Department credited the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miramar Police, Pembroke Pines Police, and the U.S. Secret Service, for assisting in the case.

Roman has been charged with attempted felony murder and remains in custody.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.