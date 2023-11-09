PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Park Commission meeting was suddenly stopped following a police call alleging Mayor Ashira Mohammed possessed a firearm.

In Wednesday night’s meeting, Mayor Mohammed took center stage to address the commission and dismiss the serious accusation she believes was made by Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs.

“It has come to my attention that the police have been called because there is an allegation by the commissioner that I have a weapon on me, particularly that I have a gun on me,” said Mayor Mohammed. “So with that, I’m going to allow the chief to search my purse, on the record, so that everyone can see.”

Mayor Mohammed, determined to address the situation transparently, expressed frustration at what she deemed “baseless allegations” that consume valuable time and resources.

As the police chief searched the mayor’s handbag, no weapon was found. In a bold move, Mayor Mohammed voluntarily showcased her person, patting herself down to emphasize the absence of any firearm.

The police chief, explaining the necessary protocol, reiterated that the search yielded no evidence.

On Thursday, Mayor Mohammed spoke out about the allegation.

“The audience was packed with police officers but for some reason, he claimed he had a credible fear for his life from me and that I had a firearm on me,” she said.

Commissioner Jacobs and Mayor Mohammed have butted heads in past meetings and shortly before the police arrived at Wednesday’s meeting.

“This isn’t his first allegation against me,” Mohammed explained. “He’s filed numerous reports with the ethics commission, the state attorney, the [Office of Inspector General]. It’s been consistent for three years of just countless, baseless, allegations.”

Earlier in the year, Jacobs was the center of an investigation that found that he created a hostile work environment in the town.

In an interview with 7News in August Jacobs said, “An investigation is two sides. There was not one person in there that was beneficial to me.”

He has also had conflicts with other commissioners who have since resigned.

Commissioner Jacobs has been reached out for comment regarding this incident but has yet to respond. Additionally, Mayor Muhammed also mentioned she will be taking legal action if she can because of the report.

