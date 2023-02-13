PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of attempting to lure a teenager into his home was arrested and faced a judge.

George Pratt, 65, appeared in court on Monday morning and is charged with attempted kidnapping and battery.

Pratt, police said, tried to pull a 13-year-old neighbor into his home in Pembroke Park, Saturday.

According to police, another neighbor witnessed Pratt grabbing the victim and tried to intervene by asking Pratt for a beer.

While inside Pratt’s home, the neighbor noticed Pratt reaching for a handgun. A brief struggle between Pratt and the neighbor ensued, which allowed the victim to escape.

The neighbor was able to push the gun away and exit the apartment.

Pratt is being held on a $76,000 bond. Additionally, if he posts bond he is not allowed within 500 feet of the alleged victim.

