PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of attempting to lure a teenager into his home was arrested and faced a judge.

George Pratt, 65, appeared in court on Monday morning and is charged with attempted kidnapping and battery.

The prosecutor said Pratt tried to pull a 13-year-old neighbor into his home, located at 3615 SW 52nd Ave. in Pembroke Park.

Another neighbor witnessed the event take place and was able to distract Pratt long enough for the teen to run away.

A lawyer at the courthouse said he was unsure what his intentions were as he managed to grab a firearm when the neighbor tried to help.

“I believe this is a cause for concern,” said the lawyer.

Pratt is being held on a $76,000 bond. Additionally, if he posts bond he is not allowed within 500 feet of the alleged victim.

