PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A turkey has received the first annual Pembroke Park pardon one day before Thanksgiving.

Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed and the town’s council issued a full pardon to Tom, the turkey, at a ceremony at town hall, Wednesday morning.

The event included a mock trial during which Tom was accused of trying to escape becoming a Thanksgiving dinner.

With some enticing from people holding signs in support of Tom, the jury found him not guilty.

Now he will live the rest of his life at The Little Farm.

“The rest of his life, he will be at the Little Farm with his mate. He has a girlfriend at the farm waiting for him, and hopefully in the near future, we have little baby poults,” said Aron Alvarez with The Little Farm.

This was Pembroke Park’s first time pardoning a turkey. The town plans on making it an annual tradition like at the White House.

